|
|
- Cartoon Title: Cartoonist Gary Varvel: ISIS terror puppet
- Keywords: NYC attacker lone wolf,New York City Terrorist attack,New York City truck attack,NYC terror attack,NYC terrorist truck attack,New York City radical terrorist,NYC radical islamist,NYC rental truck attack,NYC bike path,ISIS inspired terrorist,NYC lone wolf,Gary Varvel,The Indianapolis Star,Creators Syndicate,Editorial cartoon
- Caption: The alleged New York City attacker, Sayfullo Saipov who drove a truck on a bike path killing 8 people, evidently was inspired by ISIS according to hand-written notes left at the scene.