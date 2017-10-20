|
- Cartoon Title: Cartoonist Gary Varvel: Erasing ISIS
- Keywords: Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant,ISIL news,Trump ISIS,Military intervention against ISIL,Erasing ISIS,U.S. military,ISIS on the run,Defeating ISIS,Trump destroying ISIS,War on Terror,Raqqa liberated,ISIS caliphate falls. Gary Varvel,The Indianapolis Star,Creators Syndicate,Editorial cartoon
- Caption: Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant is being erased. One of President Trump's core campaign promises was to defeat ISIS. Mosul was liberated in June, and now ISIS has been run out of Raqqa. The terrorist group's so-called caliphate is crumbling.