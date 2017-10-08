|
|
- Cartoon Title: Bruce Plante Cartoon: The future
- Keywords: Bruce Plante Cartoon: The future,George Kaiser,GKFF,George Kaiser Family Foundation,BEST Managing Director Sophia Pappas,foundation Executive Director Ken Levit,Birth through Eight Strategy for Tulsa,BEST,opinionhomepage1,Plante 20171008
- Caption: Bruce Plante Cartoon: The future, George Kaiser, GKFF, George Kaiser Family Foundation, BEST Managing Director Sophia Pappas, foundation Executive Director Ken Levit, Birth through Eight Strategy for Tulsa, BEST, opinionhomepage1, Plante 20171008