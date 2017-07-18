|
|
- Cartoon Title: Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Oklahoma Blame Game
- Keywords: Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Oklahoma Blame Game,DPS,Oklahoma Department of Human Services,Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall,Oklahoma House Majority Leader Mike Sanders,OK,Oklahoma Legislature,Plante 20170718
- Caption: Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Oklahoma Blame Game, DPS, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, Oklahoma House Majority Leader Mike Sanders, OK, Oklahoma Legislature, Plante 20170718