|
|
- Cartoon Title: Bruce Plante Cartoon: Scott Pruitt and the Iceberg
- Keywords: Bruce Plante Cartoon: Scott Pruitt and the Iceberg,EPA Director Scott Pruitt,Environmental Protection Agency,Antarctica,global climate change,CO2,Antarctica￢ﾬ"s Weddell Sea,Antarctic Peninsula,Larsen C ice shelf,Plante 20170714
- Caption: Bruce Plante Cartoon: Scott Pruitt and the Iceberg, EPA Director Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency, Antarctica, global climate change, CO2, Antarctica￢ﾬ"s Weddell Sea, Antarctic Peninsula, Larsen C ice shelf, Plante 20170714