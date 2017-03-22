|
- Cartoon Title: Cartoonist Gary Varvel: Senate Intelligence Committe
- Keywords: Gary Varvel,The Indianapolis Star,Creators Syndicate,FBI director,James Comey,NSA director Rogers,Senate Intelligence Committee,Partisanship,Russian hackers,Wiretaps,Leaks,Republicans,Democrats,Elephant,Donkey
- Caption: FBI director Comey and NSA director Rogers faced the Senate Intelligence Committee. The democrats are interested only in the Russians and the republicans are interested only in government leaks.