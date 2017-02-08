Daily political cartoons by members of the AAEC - The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists
Cartoon by Angelo Lopez - Leftists and Bishops Against Extrajudicial Killings
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
AAEC Ref Num: 157884
   
The Woman Opposing Trump
Angelo Lopez
Editorial Cartoon by Angelo Lopez, Title: The Woman Opposing Trump, Keywords: Philippines Today, Women's March, Donald Trump, Feminism, Misogyny, Opposition, Sexism, Protest, Civil Disobedience, Reproductive Rights, Muslim Americans, Immigrants, Jews, African Americans, Americans
02/01/2017
Angelo Lopez