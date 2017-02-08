|
- Cartoon Title: Leftists and Bishops Against Extrajudicial Killings
- Keywords: Philippines Today, Extrajudicial Killings, Philippines, War on Drugs, Rodrigo Duterte, The Communist Party of the Philippines, The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, Human Rights Watch, Anakbayan, Amnesty International
- Caption: A cartoon for the February 8, 2017 Philippines. The Communist Party, the Catholic Bishops and several human rights groups have condemned extrajudicial killings in the war on drugs