|Bob Gorrell, Creators Syndicate Inc.
|
|
Monday, January 9, 2017AAEC Ref Num: 157112
|© 2017 Creators Syndicate Inc.
AAEC News Blog
-
AAEC joins Reporters Without Borders and cartoonist associations in tributeThe Association of American Editorial Cartoonists join Reporters without Borders, Cartooning for Peace, Cartoonists Rights Network International, and Cartoon Movement in paying tribute to all press cartoonists and their freedom of expression rights on the second anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo massacre. The full statement: On the eve of the second anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo massacre, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Cartooning for Peace and other cartoonist associations pay tribute to all press cartoonists who defend media freedom by means of their cartoons. How you wield a pencil can still lead to violent reprisals.Only too often, cartoonists pay a high... read more
Published: Sat, Jan 7, 2017 08:42 AM | Author: AAEC
-
AAEC co-sponsors NYC Roz Chast exhibit and eventsThe Museum of the City of New York is currently hosting a cartoon exhibition: Roz Chast: Cartoon Memoirs, a retrospective of the celebrated *New Yorker* artist and cartoonist’s work since 1978. The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists is an official co-sponsor of the series of events below accompanying the exhibit (beginning next week, which features AAEC member Liza Donnelly). As a co-sponsor, our membership is offered a 25% off discount on tickets. Click for event information. read more
Published: Thu, Jun 23, 2016 06:26 PM | Author: AAEC
-
Locher Award winner announced!The Locher Award Committee is pleased to announce the winner of the 2016 Locher Award, Devon Manney. The runner-up is Vanessa Barajas. For more information and to see the winning cartoons, please visit Locheraward.org. We received a tremendous response to the award this year, and the Locher Award Committee would like to thank everyone who applied. read more
Published: Tue, Jun 21, 2016 06:11 PM | Author: AAEC
-
AAEC Logo RedesignTo AAEC Members: Our website redesign and rebuild is currently underway. Now is the time to consider updating our logo to reflect our times and our mission. In order to have our logo truly reflect our membership, we are encouraging interested cartoonists to submit rough concepts for our new logo. We want to be clear this is not a contest for solicited finished work. This is more of a collective brainstorm from our diverse group of creative thinkers. read more
Published: Wed, May 4, 2016 09:00 AM | Author: AAEC
-
AAEC Statement on Farm News DecisionThe Association of American Editorial Cartoonists condemns the decision of Iowa's Farm News publication to part ways with long-time cartoonist and contributor Rick Friday on the grounds of an unhappy advertiser. This decision is a disservice to journalism and to the people of Fort Dodge, Iowa. This represents a dangerous trend among newspapers where the vitally important wall separating editorial content from advertising is beginning to erode. The cartoon in question was truthful. Friday displayed courage in speaking out for the less fortunate in the farming industry. The cartoon was a factual statement on the increasing economic disparity of Big Agribusiness and the small farmers of Iowa. He should be thanked for his work, not disgracefully shown the door. For us to maintain a strong freedom of the press, editors and journalists around the country should be beholden to truth and the public good, not the corporate interests of their advertisers. The readers of Farm News deserve far better. read more
Published: Tue, May 3, 2016 04:31 PM | Author: AAEC
Cartoon News, Courtesy Daily Cartoonist
-
John Locher Award expanded to graphic journalists, web cartoonistsThe John Locher Award has a new website and an expanded criteria for eligibility that includes graphic journalists and web cartoonists. Application for the award is now free. For full eligibility details, visit the new site. Entry deadline is April 15. read more
Published: Thu, Feb 18, 2016 | Author: Alan Gardner
-
Matt Bors’ The Nib lands at First Look MediaA nice development for Matt Bors’ The Nib. First Look Media today announced that they have partnered with award winning cartoonist Matt Bors on his irreverent comics publication, The Nib. Formerly part of the online platform Medium, The Nib will re-launch this summer through First Look Media as an independent daily publication and online newsletter. […] read more
Published: Thu, Feb 11, 2016 | Author: Alan Gardner
-
Egyptian cartoonist arrested for running website without a licenseFrom the New York Times: An Egyptian cartoonist, whose work is occasionally critical of government figures, was arrested in the capital, Cairo, on Sunday and charged with running a webpage without a license, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement. The arrest of Islam Gaweesh appears to be part of an intensified clampdown on […] read more
Published: Mon, Feb 1, 2016 | Author: Alan Gardner
-
Peter Dunlap-Shohl publishes graphic novel about living with Parkinson”s diseaseFormer Anchorage Daily News editorial cartoonist Peter Dunlap-Shohl has published a new graphic novel entitled “My Degeneration: A Journey Through Parkinson’s.” From the Anchorage Daily News: When Peter Dunlap-Shohl, the former editorial cartoonist for the Anchorage Daily News, received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease at age 43, he saw his whole world collapsing. Thirteen years later, […] read more
Published: Fri, Jan 15, 2016 | Author: Alan Gardner
-
Ann Telnaes and Signe Wilkinson appear on C-SPAN to discuss free speech after Charlie Hebdo anniversaryread more
Published: Sun, Jan 10, 2016 | Author: Alan Gardner