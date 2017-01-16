AAEC 2016 Annual Convention, Durham, North Carolina

2016 AAEC
Annual Convention


Part of the
2016
Political Cartoon
&
Satire Festival
Duke University

September 21 - 24, 2016
Durham, North Carolina

Paul Fell, Artizans Syndicate  
Cartoon by Paul Fell - Chopping Obamacare
Monday, January 16, 2017
AAEC Ref Num: 157281		 © 2017
   

AAEC News Blog

  • Save the Date! The 2017 AAEC convention will be held Nov. 1-4 at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York (short trip to NYC).  read more
    Published: Mon, Jan 16, 2017 06:25 AM  |  Author: AAEC

  • AAEC joins Reporters Without Borders and cartoonist associations in tribute

    The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists join Reporters without Borders, Cartooning for Peace, Cartoonists Rights Network International, and Cartoon Movement in paying tribute to all press cartoonists and their freedom of expression rights on the second anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo massacre. The full statement: On the eve of the second anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo massacre, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Cartooning for Peace and other cartoonist associations pay tribute to all press cartoonists who defend media freedom by means of their cartoons. How you wield a pencil can still lead to violent reprisals.Only too often, cartoonists pay a high...  read more
    Published: Sat, Jan 7, 2017 08:42 AM  |  Author: AAEC

  • AAEC co-sponsors NYC Roz Chast exhibit and events

    The Museum of the City of New York is currently hosting a cartoon exhibition: Roz Chast: Cartoon Memoirs, a retrospective of the celebrated *New Yorker* artist and cartoonist’s work since 1978. The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists is an official co-sponsor of the series of events below accompanying the exhibit (beginning next week, which features AAEC member Liza Donnelly). As a co-sponsor, our membership is offered a 25% off discount on tickets. Click for event information.  read more
    Published: Thu, Jun 23, 2016 06:26 PM  |  Author: AAEC

  • Locher Award winner announced!

    The Locher Award Committee is pleased to announce the winner of the 2016 Locher Award, Devon Manney. The runner-up is Vanessa Barajas. For more information and to see the winning cartoons, please visit Locheraward.org. We received a tremendous response to the award this year, and the Locher Award Committee would like to thank everyone who applied.  read more
    Published: Tue, Jun 21, 2016 06:11 PM  |  Author: AAEC

  • AAEC Logo Redesign

    To AAEC Members: Our website redesign and rebuild is currently underway. Now is the time to consider updating our logo to reflect our times and our mission. In order to have our logo truly reflect our membership, we are encouraging interested cartoonists to submit rough concepts for our new logo. We want to be clear this is not a contest for solicited finished work. This is more of a collective brainstorm from our diverse group of creative thinkers.   read more
    Published: Wed, May 4, 2016 09:00 AM  |  Author: AAEC

Cartoon News, Courtesy Daily Cartoonist

  • John Locher Award expanded to graphic journalists, web cartoonists

    The John Locher Award has a new website and an expanded criteria for eligibility that includes graphic journalists and web cartoonists. Application for the award is now free.  For full eligibility details, visit the new site. Entry deadline is April 15.  read more
    Published: Thu, Feb 18, 2016   |  Author: Alan Gardner

  • Matt Bors’ The Nib lands at First Look Media

    A nice development for Matt Bors’ The Nib. First Look Media today announced that they have partnered with award winning cartoonist Matt Bors on his irreverent comics publication, The Nib. Formerly part of the online platform Medium, The Nib will re-launch this summer through First Look Media as an independent daily publication and online newsletter. […]  read more
    Published: Thu, Feb 11, 2016   |  Author: Alan Gardner

  • Egyptian cartoonist arrested for running website without a license

    From the New York Times: An Egyptian cartoonist, whose work is occasionally critical of government figures, was arrested in the capital, Cairo, on Sunday and charged with running a webpage without a license, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement. The arrest of Islam Gaweesh appears to be part of an intensified clampdown on […]  read more
    Published: Mon, Feb 1, 2016   |  Author: Alan Gardner

  • Peter Dunlap-Shohl publishes graphic novel about living with Parkinson”s disease

    Former Anchorage Daily News editorial cartoonist Peter Dunlap-Shohl has published a new graphic novel entitled “My Degeneration: A Journey Through Parkinson’s.” From the Anchorage Daily News: When Peter Dunlap-Shohl, the former editorial cartoonist for the Anchorage Daily News, received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease at age 43, he saw his whole world collapsing. Thirteen years later, […]  read more
    Published: Fri, Jan 15, 2016   |  Author: Alan Gardner

  • Ann Telnaes and Signe Wilkinson appear on C-SPAN to discuss free speech after Charlie Hebdo anniversary

      read more
    Published: Sun, Jan 10, 2016   |  Author: Alan Gardner

